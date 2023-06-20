Afghan rubab master performs at Int'l World of Mugham Festival [PHOTOS]

Another concert has been held as part of the 6th International World of Mugham Music Festival.

World-recognized master of the Afghan rubab and the Indian sarod Daud Khan Sadozai performed at International Mugham Center with his musical ensemble, Azernews reports.

Mathieu Clavel, a member of the ensemble who greeted the audience, expressed his satisfaction with a participation in the 6th International World of Mugham Music Festival.

"It is a great honor to participate in the International World of Mugham Music Festival held in a country with such a rich musical heritage. We would like to thank all the festival organizers for creating a wonderful environment for the presentation of traditional music of Afghanistan. Although each of us comes from different countries, the universal language of music unites us. Here we are living this wonderful moment together within the framework of the festival. Daud Khan Sadozai regularly performs solo concerts with various musicians and prestigious ensembles (Jordi Savall, Ustad Farida Mahvash), as well as with his own ensemble. He succeeds in demonstrating the beauty of classical and traditional folklore styles of the instruments he plays, classical ghazals with great sophistication and ornaments. Daud Khan Sadozai often participates in master classes and seminars in European countries. He was also awarded the Aga Khan Music Award for 2019-2022 for his services in the development, promotion and preservation of Afghan music," said Mathieu Clavel.

The 6th International World of Mugham Music Festival is co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Culture Ministry with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education and the Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

The music festival will run until June 25.



