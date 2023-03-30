Philharmonic Hall promoting young musical talents [PHOTOS]

30 March 2023 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani State Philharmonic Hall continues to delight music lovers with all kinds of music. The Philharmonic Society plays a major role in promoting young talents through various projects.

Launched by the Culture Ministry, the project, called "New Names", is one such initiative, which also contributes to the preservation of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage and promotion of the performing arts.

Within the project, young talents perform concert programs, accompanied by the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Chamber Orchestra, and the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

During another magnificent concert, young talents Mehta Mahammadalizada (qanun) and Rahman Abdullayev conquered the hearts of music lovers.

The soloists presented the audience with Haji Xanmammadov's Concerto No. 3 For Tar and Orchestra, Concerto For Kamancha and Orchestra.

Laureates of republican and international competitions were accompanied by the Azerbaijani State Orchestra of Folk Instruments under the direction of the artistic director and chief conductor, People's Artist Agaverdi Pashayev.

Together with the orchestra, young talents revoked thunderous applause.

At previous concerts, Laman Asadova (violin) and Hussein Nagiyev (kamancha) stunned the listeners with Ludwig van Beethoven's Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 61 and Haji Khanmammadov's Concerto for Kamancha and Orchestra. The musicians were accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of young conductor Mustafa Mehmandarov.

Moreover, winners of national and international competitions, J. Najafli, Z. Mammadov, and S. Bagirzada pleased the audience with music pieces by prominent composers under the baton of Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

The next concert will be held on April 25 to mark the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Incredibly talented violinists Umida Abasova and Daniz Hasanov will perform at the concert. The musicians will be accompanied by the Azerbaijani State Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Orxan Hashimov.

