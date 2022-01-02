By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry has awarded national actors and musicians with commemorative badges.

The badges "880th anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi" were awarded for the great contribution to the promotion of the poet's legacy.

In his speech, First Deputy Minister of Culture Elnur Aliyev noted that within the Year of Nizami Ganjavi, many events and projects, concerts were successfully held in the country and abroad, including the Nizami Ganjavi International Forum last year. The poet's monuments were erected in a number of countries.

Elnur Aliyev emphasized the great role of art workers in the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage and awarded them with commemorative badges.

Earlier, the Culture Ministry awarded poets and writers in Baku. At the ceremony, Elnur Aliyev emphasized the great role of writers in the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage.

People's Writer Chingiz Abdullayev stressed that Nizami Ganjavi is an Azerbaijani poet, and we are all proud of this. Chingiz Abdullayev said that, unfortunately, one has to deal with various falsifications.

The London Victoria and Albert Museum has recently distorted the facts about the Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi.

Chingiz Abdullayev added that a letter had been sent to the Victoria and Albert Museum in this regard.

People's Poet, MP Sabir Rustamkhanli, People's Poet Vahid Aziz and others spoke about the significance of Nizami's legay and shared their vision of the development of publishing and literature in Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz