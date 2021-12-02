By Laman Ismayilova

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has completed work on the repair and restoration of the Catholic Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Baku.

The roof of the church has been overhauled. The waterproofing has also been provided in the church.

The Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary was built in Baku in 1912. After the Bolsheviks came to power, in 1934, the church was destroyed like several other religious monuments.

After the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence, national leader Heydar Aliyev ordered the building of a new church. A territory was allocated in Baku for the construction of a new church.

The Catholic Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary was commissioned in March 2008.

The church's suspended ceiling was replaced with artistically decorated glass on religious themes, made in the technique of classical stained glass in September 2008.

The renovation was made within cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Roman Catholic religious community.

Moreover, Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Roman Catholic religious community have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which focuses on restoration, supporting social and religious facilities.

The MOU provides for activities aimed at the ethno-cultural development of peoples living in Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

.