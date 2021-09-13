By Laman Ismayilova

Everything has its own beauty. Sometimes it can be hidden among wondrous things in lonely, empty spaces.

The quest for discovery, both old and new has inspired art figures to turn semi-abandoned places into incredible art space.

The art project exhibition "Improvised by inDUSTry" was initiated by Bahram Khalilov, Konul Rafiyeva and Rustam Huseynov as part of the Baku Jazz Festival 2021, Azernews reported.

Wonder of abandoned places

The unique art project is dedicated to the visual refraction of space and time, the change of paradigms and meanings, which have now turned into artifacts with new meanings.

The exhibition opened in the artists' workshops near the Icharishahar metro station.

Speaking about the art project, photographer and curator Rustam Huseynov said that the choice of this site wasn't made by chance.

The most important thing was to present the art project in the place soak up with art.

Through the exhibition, the project organizers strive to show how sometimes even abandoned places play a role in the formation of a creative environment.

This venue was specially selected for the exhibition, which could potentially become a creative center in the future.

The exhibition featured photographs by Rustam Huseynov and Arif Guluzade, an installation by Bahram Khalilov, a sculpture by Huseyn Khagverdiyev, performances by Rustam Huseynov and Bahram Khalilov.

The event was co-organized by the Center of Contemporary Art and the United Artists Club with the support of the Khatai Art Center.

Hidden beauty of dark places

The exhibition began with a conceptual post-apocalyptic performance by Rustam Huseynov which shows that art lasts forever despite all challenges that COVID-19 has thrown at us.

Through his performance, Rustam Huseynov shows us how to find beauty in dark and empty spaces. Let the world be imperfect, but there is a still place for beauty that drive us further.

Music that flows within

Music inspires a variety of feelings in the listener and sometimes those feelings transform into incredible paintings.

Talented artist Bahram Khalilov delighted the art lovers with his paintings inspired by the sounds of the rain. He demonstrated how changing the sound affects the work of art.

Everything can crumble in dust, but the art spirit is immortal. It can fill everything with new meaning.

At the same time, live streaming was shown with Stockholm that featured a "body art happening".

A happening is a performance, event or situation meant to be considered as an art. Key elements of happenings are planned, but artists sometimes retain room for improvisation.

Famous artist Lyudmila Kristeseva and curator Konul Rafiyeva provided insight into the art project.

The exhibition will be followed by a public discussion on the transformation of the urban environment and the protection of its cultural values

The closing ceremony will take place on September 18.

