By Laman Ismayilova

The National History Museum's Archaeological Fund has preserved a clay pot dating back to the 12th-9th centuries BC. The exhibit was found in 1927 in Azerbaijan's Agdam region, Azertag reported.

The jar was probably made of dark gray. Some parts of the jar were made of black clay.

There is an arched handle between the neck and other parts of the jar. Although part of the jar neck is broken, it is partially complete due to the storage condition.

Azerbaijan National Museum of History is one of the architectural pearls of the country, dating back to the 19th century. The largest museum in the country was originally the private residence of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, who was the famous national oil baron remembered for his generous philanthropy.

Over 300,000 items are assembled in 10 collections in the museum, including a valuable library consisting mainly of unique books.

The collections allow visitors and researchers to investigate the history of the country and the daily life and culture of the nation from ancient times to the present.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz