By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan is launching a large art project to mark the 28th anniversary of the Khojaly Massacre.

As part of the project, works of national artists will be displayed at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Bilasuvar on February 2.

The exhibition will also be presented in Guba and Ganja on February 1-15. Moreover, the exhibition will be also held in Georgia, Russia and Turkey on February 16-26. The project will end in Baku on February 28.

The exhibition will be held as part of "Justice for Khojaly" International Awareness Campaign, launched in 2008, at the initiative of Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva.

The campaign aims to raise international public awareness of the Khojaly Genocide, root causes and consequences of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the need for the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh region and other occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The campaign’s activities are also directed towards honouring the victims and keeping their memories alive, particularly by constantly informing the younger generations and supporting the survivors and seeking ways to relieve their suffering.

On the night of February 26, 1992, Armenian armed forces, directly supported by the 366th regiment of the former USSR, stationed at that time in the town of Khankendi in Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan attacked, from five directions, the town of Khojaly.

About 613 civilians mostly women and children were killed in the massacre, and a total of 1,000 people were disabled. Eight families were exterminated, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children lost one parent. Moreover, 1,275 innocent people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them remains unknown.

