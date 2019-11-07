By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater invites you to enjoy Ruggero Leoncavallo's "Pagliacci" opera on November 17.

The opera will be conducted by Jacopo Sipari di Pescasseroli, who is the chief conductor of the Macedonian State Opera and Ballet Theater, Trend Life reported.

Teymuraz Gugushvili, soloist of the Tbilisi State Opera and Ballet Theater, People's Artist of Georgia will perform as Canio.

The performance will also be attended by Honored Artists of Azerbaijan Afag Abbasov (Nedda), Jahangir Gurbanov (Silvio), Aliakhmad Ibrahimov (Harlequin) and Tural Aghasiyev (Peasant).

"Pagliacci" is about comedians who arrived in the Italian village. Together with the peasants, the artists go to the tavern, and Tonio finally confesses to Nedda his ardent, painful love. However, she makes fun of him.

The opera was premiered at the Teatro Dal Verme in Milan in 1892, conducted by Arturo Toscanini, with Adelina Stehle as Nedda, Fiorello Giraud as Canio, Victor Maurel as Tonio, and Mario Ancona as Silvio.

"Pagliacci" is still widely performed worldwide. Opera companies have frequently staged Pagliacci with Cavalleria rusticana by Pietro Mascagni, a double bill known colloquially as "Cav and Pag".

---

