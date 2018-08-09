By Laman Ismayilova

Every Friday, Azerbaijan’s favorite artists share their impressions of French films screened at the Landmark's outdoor terrace within the framework of the "Mon cinema français" project.

The French Embassy in Azerbaijan and the French Institute and Landmark Hotel Baku launch a new project in cooperation with the bright representatives of the artistic world of the country.

Their favorite French films will be presented to Baku movie lovers every Friday throughout August and September.

The first film of the project has already been shown.

The first guest of the project was the famous actor of theater and cinema, Honored Artist Firdovsi Atakishiyev. He presented to the public the film by Michael Haneke "Love" ("The Golden Palm Branch", 2012) on August 3.

French actress Elsen Furtado will present the film by Antonin Peretjatko "La fille du 14 juillet" on August 10. Azerbaijani photographer Rustam Huseynov will attend the screening of the film by Jean-Luc Godard "Breathless" on August 17.

Another film of French director "My Life to Live" will be screened on August 24. Azerbaijani film director and producer Isa Jabbarov will join the film screening.

On August 31, the film director Teymur Hajiyev will present the film by Jean-Pierre Melville "The Red Circle". Famous philosopher, audiovisual artist Teymur Daimi will attend the screening of the film by Leos Carax" Holy Motors" on September 7.

The film by Louis Malle "Lacombe Lucien" will be showcased on September 14. Azerbaijani architect, designer, art critic Elchin Aliyev will attend the film screening.

Acclaimed national film director Ilgar Safat will present film lovers the film by Robert Bresson "Money" on September 21.

Famous national actor and movie director Bahram Bagirzade will surprise the audience with the film by Francis Veber "The Toy" on September 28.

Azerbaijani film lover have a chance to see some of the greatest French films with English subtitles for free.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz