Easter Charity Bazaar opened at the Russian Information and Cultural Center in Baku on On March 29-30.

The event was organized by the Rossotrudnichestvo office in Azerbaijan and Baku-Azerbaijan Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church.

The guests and participants of the charitable bazaar were greeted by the head of the Rossotrudnichestvo representation in Azerbaijan Valentin Denisov and Bishop Alexander of Baku and Azerbaijan.

"Charity is very important in modern times, especially for children. We are worried about what happened in Russia, Kemerovo. Many children are among the victims ... We pray for their souls and the recovery of the victims ...", said Vladyka Alexander.

During the traditional Bazaar, participants had a chance to buy handicrafts, including, artistic embroidery, jewelry, ceramics, and wood carving. Visitors enjoyed delicious Easter cakes and other sweets.

An exhibition of art works by representatives of the Cossack community, famous Azerbaijani artists was held as part of the celebration.

A special place here is occupied by the works and artifacts of the orphanage No. 3 in Baku.

They were introduced by the eighth grade student Khanum Sotiyeva. Notably, she is the author of the exclusive card of the Russian Federation made with beads, which five years ago was donated by the children's home to the Russian Information and Cultural Center in Baku.

Valentin Denisov presented letters of appreciation from the Rossotrudnichestvo Representative Office and all participants of the Easter Bazaar.

All funds raised from the Easter Bazaar will be spent for charity.

Easter is a Christian festival which celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. According to the New Testament, Jesus died on the cross on Good Friday, and came back to life three days later.

His resurrection is celebrated on Easter Sunday, which also marks the end of Lent, the 40-day period of fasting which begins on Ash Wednesday.

Maundy Thursday is the Thursday before Good Friday and commemorates the Maundy and Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the Apostles. Many churches hold special services on Easter Sunday.

Easter traditions throughout the world differ from country to country. In many central and eastern European countries decorating eggs in beautiful patterns is especially popular.

