Azernews.Az

Tuesday March 18 2025

Azerbaijan nears completion of biggest power plant in Mingachevir

18 March 2025 15:13 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan nears completion of biggest power plant in Mingachevir
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The newly built plant will not only be the largest in terms of installed capacity since Azerbaijan’s independence

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more