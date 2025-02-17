Azernews.Az

Monday February 17 2025

EBRD increases investment in Azerbaijan

17 February 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)
EBRD increases investment in Azerbaijan
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has expanded its active portfolio in Azerbaijan, which now totals €1.052 billion, marking an increase of 2.1% or €22 million compared to the previous month. The number of active projects has risen from 32 to 33, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more