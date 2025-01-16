Azernews.Az

Average monthly salary in Azerbaijan increases

16 January 2025 17:36 (UTC+04:00)
As of December 1 of the previous year, the number of salaried employees in Azerbaijan's economy was 1,775,300 individuals. Of these, 884,400 were employed in the public sector, while 890,900 were employed in the private sector, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

