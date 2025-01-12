Baku-Islamabad direct flight prices reach highest average this month

12 January 2025 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The highest average price for a direct flight from Baku to Islamabad was recorded this month, reaching 356.2 euros, according to a report by the State Tourism Agency, Azernews reports. No transit flights were available on this route.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!