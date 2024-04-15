Azernews.Az

Monday April 15 2024

Gold production increases in Azerbaijan

15 April 2024 19:43 (UTC+04:00)
Ulviyya Shahin
In the January-March period of 2024, 427.6 kg of gold was produced in the country, Azernews reports.

