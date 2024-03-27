Baku airport reports on number of passengers served during holiday

27 March 2024 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

From March 20 to 27, Heydar Aliyev International Airport served more than 121,000 passengers, exceeding the results of the previous year by 32.5 percent. In the same period last year, this figure was 91.3 thousand passengers.

According to the press service of Heydar Aliyev International Airport, during the holidays, all the services of the airport worked in an enhanced working mode, ensuring uninterrupted operation, and there were no delays in the area of ​​responsibility of the airport.

The busiest day was March 24, and 19,334 passengers were served.

On that day, 162 flights were carried out by airlines at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The most popular destinations from the airport were Nakhchivan, Istanbul, Dubai, Tbilisi, Abu Dhabi, Moscow, Delhi, Saint Petersburg, Ankara, and Aktau.

