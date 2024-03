1 March 2024 12:06 (UTC+04:00)

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has received Minister of the Environment and Energy Security of the Italian Republic Gilberto Pichetto Fratin who is participating in the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting, Azernews reports.

