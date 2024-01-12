Turkiye increases its chemical exports to Azerbaijan

12 January 2024 13:06 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Turkiye increased its chemical exports to Azerbaijan by 1.4 percent to $499.3 mln in January-December 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, Azernews reports, citing the Turkish Ministry of Trade.

In December 2023, Turkish chemical exports to Azerbaijan decreased by 8.5 percent compared to the same month in 2022, to 48.2 million dollars.

Note that Turkiye's chemical exports in January-December 2023 decreased by 8.7 percent compared to the same period in 2022 and totaled $30.6 bln.

In December 2023, Turkiye exported chemicals worth $2.7 bln, 0.4 percent more than in December 2022.

It was noted that Turkiye exported chemicals worth $30.6 bln in the last 12 months (December 2022-December 2023).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz