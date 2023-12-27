Azerbaijan allocates funding for construction of road connecting 8 residential settlements in Guba

27 December 2023 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order regarding measures to construct the Amsar-Aski Igrigh-Gultapa-Mohuj-Ashaghi Tulakaran-Yenikand-Tular-Yukhari Tulakaran highway in the Guba district.

Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is earmarked 1.2 million manats for the construction of the road connecting 8 residential areas with a total population of 5,000 people.

