Monday October 9 2023

Azerbaijan's non-oil-and-gas exports increase

9 October 2023 17:58 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
The total export of Azerbaijan decreased by 5 percent and amounted to $26bn in January-September 2023, Azernews reports.

