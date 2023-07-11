Azernews.Az

Tuesday July 11 2023

Ganja Automobile Plant reveals production in 2023

11 July 2023 17:16 (UTC+04:00)
Ganja Automobile Plant reveals production in 2023

The production of tractors at the Ganja Automobile Plant increased by 60 percent during the 6 months of 2023, compared to the corresponding period of 2022, Azernews reports with reference to the press release of the Plant.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more