Azernews.Az

Tuesday January 10 2023

Azerbaijan boosts export figures by $38.1bn in 2022

10 January 2023 13:49 (UTC+04:00)
In January-December 2022, Azerbaijan's total export amounted to $38.1bn, Azernews reports per the December export review of the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan.

