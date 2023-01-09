Baku to host 28th Azerbaijani int'l construction exhibition

9 January 2023 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku will host the 28th Azerbaijani International Construction Exhibition BakuBuild on October 19-21, 2023, Azernews reports.

This year, 323 companies from 17 countries will take part in the exhibition. Among countries are Azerbaijan, Austria, Germany, the UAE, Belarus, Georgia, India, Iran, Sweden, Italy, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Uzbekistan, Poland, Romania, Russia, and Turkiye.

BakuBuild is the largest building and interiors trade show in Azerbaijan and the Caucasus region. At the same time, it is an effective business platform for increasing the volume of sales and expanding sales throughout Azerbaijan and the Caucasus region.

Some B2B meetings are expected to be held on the second day of the exhibition.

