Prices for rental housing grow in Azerbaijani districts

As in previous years, the demand for rental housing in the regions of Azerbaijan increases during the New Year holidays, real estate expert Punhan Ismayilov told Trend.

"While the price of a daily rental housing in Ismayilli usually is 50 manat ($29), during the New Year's holidays it is between 100-200 manat ($25-117), as demand increases," he said.

According to the other real estate expert, Ramil Osmanli, the increase in rental housing prices begins in late December.

"An increase in daily rental housing in regions favorable for winter tourism is expected during the New Year's holidays and is expected to last until mid-January. Rental prices vary depending on housing conditions," he noted.

