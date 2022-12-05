Azernews.Az

Monday December 5 2022

SOFAZ foreign currency sales hit $410.2m in November

5 December 2022 11:31 (UTC+04:00)
SOFAZ foreign currency sales hit $410.2m in November

The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) auctioned $410.2 million in November, Azernews reports per the fund’s press service.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more