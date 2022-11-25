Azernews.Az

Friday November 25 2022

Official: Assets of Azerbaijani banks up by 26 pct [PHOTO]

25 November 2022 11:15 (UTC+04:00)
Official: Assets of Azerbaijani banks up by 26 pct [PHOTO]

The assets of Azerbaijani banks have increased by 26 percent to AZN43.6 billion ($25.6bn) since the beginning of 2022, Azerbaijani Banks Association President Zakir Nuriyev said.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more