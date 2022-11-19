Panel discussions take place within Azerbaijan Investment, Young Entrepreneurs Forum [PHOTO]

19 November 2022 19:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Panel discussions on the "Key players of the future: Global Entrepreneurs" and "Road to Unicorn: Investor expectations" took place on the second day of the Azerbaijan Investment and Young Entrepreneurs Forum in Baku, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA) told Trend.

The forum was attended by officials, businessmen, investors, startup representatives, youth organizations, international institutions, and diplomatic corps from the OIC member states. The event participants delivered reports on the growing role of entrepreneurship in the world, new trends, innovative development, financing of startups, investors' expectations from startups, as well as held a number of discussions.

Furthermore, businessmen, investors, and representatives of startups held bilateral meetings as part of the forum.

The forum was held with the organizational support of the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) and the SMBDA on November 17-18.

---

