Azerbaijan and Iran have enough potential to increase trade and economic ties, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran Ali Alizada said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He made the remark during a meeting with the Governor of Iran’s Ardabil Province Hamid Ameli on April 26.

According to Alizada, Iranian and Azerbaijani businessmen have mutual trade relations in both countries. It is necessary to increase investment in the two countries with the participation of businessmen.

The ambassador added that relations between the two countries will be further enhanced by the simplification of border crossings.

“Despite the fact that Azerbaijan’s borders with other countries were closed during the coronavirus pandemic, its borders with Iran have always been open for trade. In the near future, land borders between the countries will be opened for citizens,” he noted.

