Turkish Deputy Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir, expressed belief that the Azerbaijani youth will show great interest in TEKNOFEST and take leading positions in the development of technologies, Trend reports citing the official.

He made the remarks at a press conference dedicated to TEKNOFEST Aerospace and Technology Festival.

According to Kacir, Turkey and Azerbaijan are young countries in terms of the youth share of the population.

“As it’s known, we live in an era of technological development, which has a special place in all areas, including public administration. We support and motivate our youth to develop technologies,” he said. By organizing TEKNOFEST, we gave young people the opportunity to work in a team and develop projects.”

“TEKNOFEST in Azerbaijan is taking its first steps. We are now experiencing the same excitement in our brother country that we experienced when we held TEKNOFEST in Turkey in 2018,” the deputy minister noted.

“We’ve already witnessed the enthusiasm of thousands of young people who are engaged in the development of projects in the field of technology development. We hope that, thanks to TEKNOFEST, Azerbaijani youth will also contribute to this area," Kacir said.

The upcoming TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival will be held in Azerbaijan on May 26-29, 2022. TEKNOFEST in Baku is held by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the TEKNOFEST production office operates in Baku. The full staff of the office is comprised of Azerbaijani specialists.

The event has been held annually since 2018, with the joint organization of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, which is managed by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the chief technology officer of Baykar Makina, in partnership with more than 60 Turkish government institutions, universities and private companies.

The goal is to popularize such areas as aviation, space industry and digital economy, to encourage entrepreneurship in these areas, to identify the knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the framework of the festival, as well as to present national technologies to the general public.

