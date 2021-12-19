By Trend

Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan will sign a strategic partnership declaration in 2022, Kyrgyz Ambassador Kairat Osmonaliyev told Trend.

According to Osmonaliyev, relations between the two countries are reaching a higher level of strategic partnership.

"Besides, from 2022 it’s planned to intensify cooperation in all areas, such as education and transport sectors, preparation and approval of joint projects, establishment of an investment fund, construction of an oil refinery in Kyrgyzstan, and others," he said.

The diplomat also noted that next year the two countries are expected to sign documents in the field of economic cooperation.

"Next year, it’s expected that an agreement on twinning, as well as on perpetuating the memory of Chingiz Aitmatov [famous Kyrgyz writer] will be signed between Baku and Bishkek. We can also talk about strengthening political and diplomatic ties, maintaining economic, cultural and humanitarian relations. In the humanitarian field, it’s planned to hold mutual days of culture," stressed Osmonaliyev.



