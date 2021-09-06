By Trend

The Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan continues to take measures regarding the current worldwide epizootic situation in order to prevent the penetration of infectious animal diseases into the country, Trend reports citing the agency.

According to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), various animal diseases have been revealed out in the North and Central regions of Israel, Yaroslavl Region, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area (both Russia), as well as in the Cote d'Ivoire Republic, Benin Republic, and Spain.

"From the abovementioned districts of Israel, the import of live small cattle, their meat, bone meal, milk and dairy products, leather, wool, genetic materials. In addition, the limit has also been applied to the import of all types of live cattle and related products, genetic materials, feed containing bone meal and protein of animal origin from the Autonomous Community of Extremadura (Spain)," the message of the agency said.

"From Russia’s Yaroslavl region, a limit was imposed on the import of live small cattle, related products and raw materials, genetic materials from the Comoe region of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, the Veme territorial unit of the Republic of Benin. At the same time, from the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area of Russia, the import of all kinds of live poultry, poultry meat and breeding eggs was restricted," said the message.

In order to strengthen control measures, the agency applied to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan to take appropriate measures regarding vehicles arriving from the mentioned areas or passing through Azerbaijan in transit, the agency added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz