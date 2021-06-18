By Ayya Lmahamad

Baku and Ankara have discussed cooperation in the field of human resources during the meeting held between Azerbaijan’s Transport, Communications and High Technologies Minister Rashad Nabiyev and Turkey’s Presidency Human Resources Office Head Salim Atay in Baku.

The sides discussed the possibilities of joint cooperation in the field of human resources development aimed at promoting innovations in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan and Turkey cooperate in various fields of economy. The countries have jointly completed giant energy and infrastructure projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars and TANAP.

Eleven agreements were signed between the two countries within the Azerbaijani-Turkish business forum held in Ankara on February 18. The agreements envisage the development of Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in the economic, trade, and other spheres. Afterward, Azerbaijan and Turkey have signed a memorandum of understanding in the areas of strengthening international legal cooperation.

Moreover, on June 15, Azerbaijani and Turkish Presidents have signed a Shusha Declaration on allied relations between the two countries.

The two countries set up a goal to bring the mutual trade turnover to $15 billion in 2023. It should be noted that so far, Turkey is Azerbaijan’s second-largest investor followed by the UK.

Additionally, Turkey was one of the first countries that expressed its interest and readiness to participate in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

In the first five months of the year, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey amounted to $1.8 billion. Of the total turnover, export amounted to $1.2 billion, while import was $660.4 million. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.1 billion in 2020.

