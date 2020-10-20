By Ayya Lmahamad

BP supports the Azerbaijani people in their struggle to restore their territorial integrity, BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones said in a letter sent to Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

Jones emphasized that he was deeply touched and saddened by the news of losses among the civilian population as a result of shelling of Ganja and other cities and villages of Azerbaijan, and expressed his deep condolences to the families of the victims.

It was noted that BP staff has made every possible effort to ensure smooth implementation of the ongoing process of oil and gas production and transportation during this period of exceptional importance for Azerbaijan.

BP first arrived in Azerbaijan and opened its first office in Baku in June 1992. Over the past years, in partnership with the Government of Azerbaijan and its co-venturers, BP-operated world-class projects such as Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG), Shah Deniz, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP), which have contributed to the development of the Caspian Sea as a modern hydrocarbon province.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

