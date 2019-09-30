By Trend

At the meeting of the Presidium of the Azerbaijani Bar Association on September 24, the complaints filed by the state authorities against several lawyers were reviewed.

The Bar Association examined the complaints addressed by the Penitentiary Service about lawyer Shahla Humbatova and Absheron District Court regarding lawyer Joshgun Isgandarov.

No punitive measures have been taken for any of the lawyers in respect of the complaints filed by all the state authorities.

Verbal warnings were given to avoid any deficiencies on what might happen in the future, to comply with the requirements of the legislation and codes of ethics. The Bar Association fully protected the rights and interests of lawyers in all three complaints that were sufficiently fundamental.

At the same time, lawyer Ikram Abdullayev was given just a verbal warning on the basis of the appeal from the Gobustan District Police Department.

Regarding lawyer Adil Ismailov, despite the fact that on September 9 lawyer's activity was suspended by the Presidium for one year at the complaint of lawyer Sahil Guliyev, a few days ago, lawyer Sahil Guliyev appealed to the Presidium and said he had reconciled with Adil Ismailov and would like to withdraw his complaint.

The appeal of Sahil Guliyev was accepted and the previous decision regarding Adil Ismayilov was terminated by the Presidium at the meeting of September 24.

