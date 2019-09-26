By Trend

Gold and silver prices have increased in Azerbaijan on September 26 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 32.4445 manats to 2,567.2040 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.8326 manats to 30.6344 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 33.133 manats to 1,585.8705 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 37.6805 manats to 2,802.8750 manats per ounce.

Precious metals Sept. 26, 2019 Sept. 25, 2019 Gold XAU 2,567.2040 2,599.6485 Silver XAG 30.6344 31.4670 Platinum XPT 1,585.8705 1,619.0035 Palladium XPD 2,802.8750 2,840.5555