By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Automotive industry is where Azerbaijan invest in, and rising volumes of production and sales justify themselves as a promising investments. According to the Market Analysis Azerbaijan 2019, production in the automotive industry of Azerbaijan will reach $20 million this year and $70 million by 2022.

Production volumes of cars amounted to 1,304 vehicles in Azerbaijan in January to July 2019

This indicator increased by 4.8 times compared to the same period 2018, the State Statistics Committee informed. The committee stated that this noticeable growth caused by the fact that the production of cars in Azerbaijan resumed in April 2018.

Statistics says that this year 89 cars were produced in January, 87 in February, 107 in March, 153 in April, 490 in May, 186 in June, and 192 in July.

As of August 1, 2019, there are 142 units of vehicles in stock.

This year the country produced 837 tractors of different types which recorded a decrease of 0.2 percent compared to the same period 2018. As of August 1, there are 361 tractors in stock.

Presently, there are three car manufacturing plants in Azerbaijan, including Khazar plant in Neftchala, Ganja Automobile Plant and a plant in Nakhchivan.

Khazar plant, which has been operating since March, produced over 1,600 cars and there is a plan to produce 3,000 cars in 2019.

The country’s Ganja Automobile Plant is manufacturing trucks of Belarus and Russian companies. Ganja Automobile Plant is the largest assembly plant of Belarus tractors outside the Eurasian Economic Union.

Ganja Automobile Plant is manufacturing trucks of Belarus and Russian companies. Ganja Automobile Plant is the largest assembly plant of Belarus tractors outside the Eurasian Economic Union.

In addition, another plant that opened in Nakhchivan in 2010 assembles eight models of Lifan passenger cars designed by China’s Lifan Group, which provides all the necessary spare parts for cars to the plant, so they may be assembled in Azerbaijan under the direct supervision of Chinese automotive specialists.

--

Mirsaid Ibrahimzade is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @MirsaidIbrahim1

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz