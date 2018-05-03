By Trend

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR continues work to implement its strategic goals for making stable and sustainable contribution to the country’s economy, a source in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas market told Trend.

The source noted that presently, SOCAR has main strategic goals, which will also allow the company to successfully operate on a global scale.

"The first goal is to maintain a stable level of oil production, as well as to increase production and export of natural gas," the source said. "It is also important to create and develop new, modernize and effectively use the existing infrastructure, increase and consolidate activity in the processing, petrochemical and marketing sector in local and regional scale."

The source noted that one of the goals is to increase the efficiency of SOCAR’s operations.

"To do this, it is necessary to increase the international activity of the company by expanding the investment portfolio and the scope of operations, diversify sales markets and export routes," the source said.

The source added that strategic goals also include SOCAR’s contribution to the development of the Southern Gas Corridor project and further contribution to the economic development of Azerbaijan.

