By Trend

Russian retail store network 'Svetofor' intends to increase the number of its stores in Azerbaijan, Head of the retail network in Azerbaijan Sergey Koklyagin told Trend on April 19.

"Our fourth low-price store 'Svetofor' will be opened in Baku on April 20. We already have stores in Binagadi, Mardakan and Mammadli settlements of Baku," he said.

He reminded that the first 'Svetofor' store was opened in Azerbaijan in late March 2018.

Koklyagin said that the initial amount of investments in Azerbaijan will be about 10 million manats. In the future, the company plans to open new stores in Baku and districts of Azerbaijan.

"We plan to open stores in Ganja and Mingachevir. First of all, we will focus on major cities," Koklyagin said.

Today, the low-price stores 'Svetofor' are already operating in Kazakhstan and Belarus. The number of retail chain stores exceeds 600 in Russia.

($1 = 1.7 AZN on April 19).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz