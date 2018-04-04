By Trend

The prices for the main precious metals vary in Azerbaijan,according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold increased by 15,079 manats to 2275,416 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on April 2.

The cost of silver increased by 0.2318 manats to 28.1628 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum decreased by 7.021 manats to 1588.1825 manats and the cost of palladium - by 43.3925 manats to 1584,706 manats in the country.

Precious metals April 3, 2018 April 2, 2018 Gold XAU 2275,416 2 260,337 Silver XAG 28.1628 27,931 Platinum XPT 1588.1825 1 595.2035 Palladium XPD 1584,706 1 628.0985

