By Sara Israfilbayova

A meeting with the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan Rustam Soli was held at the “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company” CJSC on January 8.

The company reported that chairman of the organization Rauf Valiyev informed the guest about the work carried out in the field of sea transport in Azerbaijan, achievements in the modernization of the fleet, contribution to the development of transport corridors of the republic.

Soli closely acquainted with the transit capabilities of the Shipping Company. He noted that Tajikistan is interested in transporting goods to international markets through the Caspian Sea.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral cooperation.

Diplomatic relations between the countries were established on 21 October, 1992.

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Dushanbe was opened on September 22, 2007. The Embassy of Tajikistan in Baku has been functioning since March 23, 2008.

The main areas of economic cooperation are the agro-industrial complex, non-ferrous metallurgy, light industry, transport, etc. A significant part of the volume of goods turnover is produced by the Tajik Aluminium Company (TALCO).

In the framework of the agreement between the Defense Ministries of the two countries, students from Tajikistan annually study in higher educational institutions of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry. Currently, more than 20 Tajik students receive education in the leading universities of Azerbaijan.

---

