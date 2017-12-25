By Trend

A backup television tower has been commissioned in Baku, a source involved in the project told Trend on December 25.

The tower will ensure uninterrupted broadcast of state-owned TV channels in case of possible problems. Additional TV transmitters have been installed there for this purpose. FM-radio transmitters will be installed until the end of the week.

The backup tower will be used in case of necessity, for example during maintenance work.

According to the source, initially all TV channels included in the social package as well as Public Radio will be broadcast via the backup television tower.

"The number of radio channels can increase in the future as far as the radio companies show interest in that," the source said.

The backup television tower is based in Baku’s Narimanov District and will be connected with the Baku television tower. The height of the backup television tower is 140 meters.

---

