Azerbaijan's green energy transition: Commitment to sustainable development

Azerbaijan is making significant strides in its transition to a green energy strategy, demonstrating a keen awareness of global trends and a proactive approach to international challenges. As the world grapples with climate change, Azerbaijan is set to host the UN COP29 event in November, which aims to tackle pressing human issues through innovative initiatives. This commitment highlights the country's leadership in advancing sustainable development and addressing global environmental concerns.

Currently, the potential of renewable energy resources in the Republic is substantial. This potential enables the use of renewable energy alongside traditional energy sources.

The liberated lands of Azerbaijan—Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur—were declared a green zone by a decree from the President of Azerbaijan. New hydropower plants are being constructed on these lands. The process of creating hydroelectric power plants that will produce green energy from rivers, including the springs and melting waters of the Lesser Caucasus mountain range, which originates in Azerbaijan, is progressing systematically.

It should be emphasized that "Zar," with a capacity of 4.3 megawatts, and "Toghanaly," with a capacity of 4.1 megawatts, were built by "AzerEnergy" OJSC in just one year in the Goygol district.

Additionally, in an article published in the Azerbaijan newspaper, the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Parviz Shahbazov, addressed energy security and the transition to green energy. He discussed the reconstruction efforts in the territories freed from occupation and the use of renewable energy resources in these areas.

The minister stated that the electricity demand in these regions is met entirely by "green energy."

"Hydroelectric power stations in Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur, which possess high hydropower potential, are the primary source of clean energy in the region. The electricity demand in these areas is fulfilled 100 percent by green energy, with surplus energy being supplied to the national energy grid. To date, 32 hydropower plants with a total capacity of 270 MW have been commissioned, producing more than 600 million kWh of green energy annually, saving over 160 million cubic meters of natural gas, and reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by more than 330 thousand tons."

The Minister of Energy also announced plans for the construction of 28 additional hydropower stations. "The Action Plan for implementing the 'National Strategy for Efficient Use of Water Resources' from 2024 to 2027, approved by the Presidential Decree dated October 10, 2024, includes the construction of 28 more hydropower plants in these regions, among which the construction of six small hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 37.5 MW is currently underway."

Parviz Shahbazov further discussed attracting investment to the liberated lands. Turkey's "Demirören Yatırım Holding A.Ş." is involved in rehabilitating and commissioning five small hydroelectric power stations located on the Hekari and Tartar rivers in Kalbajar and Lachin, aiming to draw private investment into the restoration of KSES. The "Arges Enerji Team" LLC and "Azerbaijan Investment Company" OJSC have signed a contract, and the foundation of one of the small hydroelectric power stations has been laid in Lachin, with measures underway for the others. The "Khudafarin" and "Giz Galasi" hydroelectric stations, inaugurated in May of this year, along with the 140 MW hydroelectric power plants set to be commissioned soon, are crucial to developing Eastern Zangazur as a green energy zone.

The minister also pointed out that the measures for 2022-2026 related to establishing a green energy zone extend beyond renewable energy development; they also encompass activities in all aspects of the energy transition. "In this framework, the Archimedes installation with a total capacity of 636 kW, solar energy systems totaling over 2000 kW in more than 300 private homes, public and social buildings, as well as solar-powered, energy-efficient light poles, smart parking lots, and charging stations have been installed. These initiatives are ongoing, and we are fully committed to applying this innovative approach widely to transform our liberated territories into a model region for energy efficiency. Establishing Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur as a net-zero emission green energy zone is a vital step toward our goal of reducing carbon emissions by 40% by 2050."

Azerbaijan is actively embracing a green energy strategy, demonstrated by its significant investments in renewable resources and ambitious projects in the liberated regions of Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur. With a focus on hydropower and sustainable practices, the country aims to not only meet the energy needs of these areas but also contribute to global efforts against climate change. As Azerbaijan prepares to host the UN COP29 event, its dedication to creating a net-zero emission zone underscores its leadership in the transition to a sustainable future. Through ongoing initiatives and international collaboration, Azerbaijan is poised to become a model for green energy development in the region.

