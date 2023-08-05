Nikol and separatists are subject to accepting Aghdam-Khankendi road

5 August 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

In an interview with Euronews, the Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan touched on several issues that caused confusion. Putting forward baseless accusations against Azerbaijan, Nikol Pashinyan once again noted that a dialogue between Baku and separatists in Khankendi should be initiated. It is worth noting that the Armenian side has tried to develop a public opinion on the issue for 30 years, despite Azerbaijani territories being invaded by Armenia. Before Pashinyan, other Armenian leaders had voiced the intention as well.

In a comment on the issue for AZERNEWS, political analyst Anar Hasanov noted that Pashinyan aims to achieve several goals through this way. First of all, Yerevan remains at an impasse and hopes for changing the international agenda for getting out of the deadlock. Secondly, with the help of it, Pashinyan wants to prolong the life of separatists in Karabakh.

"Pashinyan supports Baku-Khankendi meeting to avoid responsibility. Besides, gaining a certain time, and international agenda is calculated in this position. Thus, this meeting may take several rounds, and Pashinyan will try to protect the quasi-state so-called "karabakh" from possible local operations for several months," he said.

Besides, in the interview, the Armenian PM claimed that the interest of Russia and other geopolitical actors toward the South Caucasus is declining due to the Ukraine war. Pashinyan substantiated his view by saying that all the influential actors are focusing on the Russia-Ukrainian war. However, Anar Hasanov partially agrees with the Armenian PM regarding Russia's influence in the region. He opined that Russia's ability to stay in the South Caucasus decreases, and the West is cautious. But he emphasized that after the breakout of the war in Europe, the importance of the Middle Corridor ramped up.

"As a result of the Iron Fist military operation [the Second Garabagh War] and the Ukraine-Russia war Moscow has changed the attitude towards the region, but not reduced it. Russia's ability to stay in the region has decreased. The West is conducting a cautious foreign policy to remove Russia from the region. Since the use of Russian territory as a corridor between China and the West has been reduced to zero, I think the importance of the South Caucasus as a region has increased furthermore," the expert opined.

Responding to the question, of why Armenians are reluctant to use the Aghdam-Khankendi road, he emphasized that it will be a severe blow to Armenian influence in Garabagh and it will not be accepted unambiguously in Yerevan. He added that Armenia relies on the November 10 statement in vain.

"The Aghdam-Khankendi road initiative fundamentally limits Armenia's ability to influence Garabagh. It creates a problem for the government in Armenia, and it is presented as the next victory of Azerbaijan. In Yerevan, they understand that the Aghdam-Khankendi road decreases the position of the so-called regime in possible negotiations. Although Armenia is not currently responsible for Garabagh, it is trying to ensure its existence by relying on the paragraphs in the November 10 documents. I must say that every document loses its validity when the geopolitical situation changes," Anar Hasanov added.

Qabil Ashirov is AzerNews' staff journalist

