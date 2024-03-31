Heydar Aliyev International Airport switches to spring-summer flight schedule

31 March 2024 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

Starting March 31, Baku Airport switches to the spring-summer schedule, which will be valid until October 26, 2024 inclusive.

It is expected that 35 airlines will operate regular and charter flights from Baku to over 70 destinations during this period.

The frequency of flights to some cities in Russia, Central Asia and the Persian Gulf countries has been increased. Since March, the number of flights to popular European destinations such as Paris, Prague, Barcelona, Vienna, Milan and London has been increased. In addition, it is expected to attract new international airlines, which will provide passengers with more travel options.

Within the preparation plan for the spring-summer transition period, Heydar Aliyev International Airport will also take comprehensive measures to ensure the safety of production activities and flights.

---

