Tourism ministers of Turkic-speaking nations to meet in Shamakhi

20 May 2022 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

The 7th Meeting of the Tourism Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be convened in Shamakhi, Azerbaijan on May 24, 2022, Azernews reports, citing OTS.

The meeting, hosted by Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, and moderated by Baghdad Amreyev, Secretary-General of the OTS, will be attended by ministers in charge of tourism of the member and observer states of the OTS. The high-level government officials, experts in charge of tourism as well as representatives from the diplomatic missions in Azerbaijan will also take part in the meeting.

The agenda of the meeting includes: increasing the number of flights among the major cities of the member and observer states, revealing the potential of the Silk Road Tourism - knowledge and experience sharing among them, implementing the “Modern Silk Road Joint Tour” and “Turkic World Tourism Capital” projects, exploring the potential partnership on the Winter and Golf Tourism, establishing relations among the Associations of the Travel Agencies and other stakeholders from the states.

Parties will also elaborate and adopt the documents entitled the “Regulation of the Turkic World Tourism Capital” and the “Roadmap on Tourism of the Organization of Turkic States”.

Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the Organization of the Turkic States, which began on October 15, 2019, continued successfully in 2021. During this time, the activity of the organization has been further strengthened and its reputation has grown.

