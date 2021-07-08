By Trend

Hungarian low-cost Wizz Air airline will resume flights to Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to Wizz Air.

The Abu Dhabi-Baku flights will be made twice a week (on Tuesdays and Saturdays) from August 14, 2021.

"Departure from Abu Dhabi is scheduled at 18:05 (GMT +4) and arrival in Baku at 21:15 (GMT +4). Return flight from Baku at 21:55 (GMT +4), arrival in Abu Dhabi - at 00:55 (GMT +4)," the message says.

Azerbaijan is on the "green" list of countries for Abu Dhabi, which means that travelers on arrival in Baku and upon returning to the capital of the UAE will not be on quarantine.

All passengers must have a printed medical certificate of a negative PCR test for coronavirus (COVID-19), issued no later than 48 hours before the flight to Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz