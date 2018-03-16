By Rashid Shirinov

Iranian citizens will be able to receive Azerbaijani visa directly in airports in the near future, said Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on March 15.

He made the remarks at the first quadrilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and Iran in Baku, where he stressed the importance of regional cooperation.

“We need regional cooperation. Iran intends to establish both bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the region. One of the most important spheres in this connection is transit,” the FM said.

He noted that the countries are able to create the most profitable route that will connect the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean with the Black Sea. “Opportunities are also available in the energy and tourism sectors,” Zarif said.

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov, of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu, of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif and of Georgia Mikhail Janelidze took part in the quadrilateral meeting, where they signed a joint declaration.

Many Iranian tourists visit Azerbaijan during the whole year, and especially during the Novruz holiday traditionally marked in both countries in spring. The colorful holiday accompanied by interesting traditions, customs and events have always been a sort of entertainment for many tourists from the neighboring countries, including Iran.

Last year, as many as 362,597 Iranian citizens visited Azerbaijan, thus taking the third place after Russia and Georgia in the tourist flow in Azerbaijan. Alongside capital city Baku, Iranian tourists took part in tours to tourist routes such as Lankaran, Lerik, Masalli, Gabala and Sheki.

Thanks to the wonderful climate of Azerbaijan, its culture, cuisine, nature, attractions, and diversity, more and more tourists visit the country every year. Also, hospitality of Azerbaijani people, the capital with its super modern and ancient buildings draw the attention of all tourists visiting this South Caucasian country.

