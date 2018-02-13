By Trend

Since the beginning of 2018, Heydar Aliyev International Airport has served 305,000 passengers. It is 19 percent more than the similar indicator of the previous year.

In January this year, national air carrier Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) carried 129,000 passengers, while national low-cost airline Buta Airways – 37,000 passengers, which exceeded last year's figure by 15 percent.

264,000 passengers (86.5 percent of passenger traffic) accounted for international flights.

Currently, Heydar Aliyev International Airport serves 25 airlines on 46 destinations. Top ten most popular international destinations include Moscow, Istanbul, Dubai, Kiev, Tehran, Antalya, Tbilisi, Baghdad, Doha and St. Petersburg. 198,000 passengers traveled to these destinations in January.

The new airport terminal of Heydar Aliyev Airport (Terminal 1) was put into operation in April 2014. Its total area is 65,000 square meters.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport was awarded the category of "4 stars" by the Skytrax, which is influential British consulting company specializing in the study of the quality of services provided by various airlines and airports worldwide.

In March 2017 Baku Heydar Aliyev Airport was named the best airport among airports of Russia and CIS countries for the level of the provided services, being awarded the prestigious Skytrax World Airport Awards.

