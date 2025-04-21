FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup wraps up [PHOTOS]

21 April 2025 10:38 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup has wrapped up in Baku, Azernews reports.

The gymnastics competition took place at National Gymnastics Arena, bringing together gymnasts from 39 countries. The athletes demonstrated their skills in apparatus exercises and in the all-around.

Azerbaijan was represented at the tournament by Kamilla Seyidzade and Zohra Jafarova performing in the individual program, as well as the team in group exercises.

On the last day of the tournament, the winners of individual and group exercises were determined. They demonstrated their skills on different apparatuses.

By tradition, the gymnast and the group team that scored the most points was awarded the AGF Trophy.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.