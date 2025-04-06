Azerbaijani fencers head to China for World Junior and Youth Championships

6 April 2025 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

The prestigious tournament will take place from April 7 to 15, bringing together young talents from around the globe to compete across various fencing disciplines.

Azerbaijani fencers have departed for Wuxi, China, to compete in the World Junior and Youth Fencing Championships, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!